Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.30% of NewJersey Resources worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NJR stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Profile



New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

