Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.77% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,223,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191.20. The trade was a 93.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $317,656.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,098.59. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $567.11 million, a P/E ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.07.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.