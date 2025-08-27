Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 232,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AMAT opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

