Wellington Management Group LLP Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,610 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 4.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,126,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 115,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 326,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $427.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Northland Capmk downgraded International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Money Express from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.