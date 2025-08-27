Wellington Management Group LLP Has $15.19 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

