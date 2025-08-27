Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 312.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,660 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Equity Residential by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.