Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,306 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AESI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.