Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. $PEBK

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 9.22% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile



Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.



