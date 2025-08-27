Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.24% of Universal Display worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 98.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.38. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

