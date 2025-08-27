Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,072,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,617,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.71% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 175.3% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAND. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

