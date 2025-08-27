Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 221,005 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 155,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 522,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Insider Activity

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $137,826.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 280,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,781.41. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. O’donnell purchased 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $60,009.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $190,062.90. This represents a 46.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,391 shares of company stock valued at $231,210. 6.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.