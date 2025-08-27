Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 6,474 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.36% of Brink’s worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,929,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after acquiring an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 9,914.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,345. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $130,151.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.