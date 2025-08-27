Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 559.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

