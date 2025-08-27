Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 107,726 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,726 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Genpact by 1,528.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Genpact by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.