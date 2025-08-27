Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,168 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.21% of Benchmark Electronics worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

