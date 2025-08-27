Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 58,222 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,222 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.04% of Financial Institutions worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 6,068.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $554.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.58%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

