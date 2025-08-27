Westlake Corp. $WLK Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 17.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 732.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after purchasing an additional 873,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,093 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 882,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 799,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,634,000 after purchasing an additional 204,101 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Stock Down 1.1%

WLK stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Westlake Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.82, a PEG ratio of 383.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

