Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.8750.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

