Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 8.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock to a sell rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a GBX 195 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 205. Wickes Group traded as low as GBX 198.90 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.72). Approximately 1,902,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,367,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.97).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.33.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wickes Group

Wickes Group Stock Down 8.6%

About Wickes Group

The stock has a market cap of £477.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.28.

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.