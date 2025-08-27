Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

