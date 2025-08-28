12,727 Shares in Caleres, Inc. $CAL Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 1,201.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caleres by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.14. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

