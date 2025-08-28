2,220 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 263.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Boot Barn by 210.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $177.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

