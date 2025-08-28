440,000 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 250.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 563,432 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,383,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,773 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,888,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,471,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.01 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wall Street Zen lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.