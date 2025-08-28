47,005 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp $PACK Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,125,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 102,804 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,070,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ranpak by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 198,973 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 20.8% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 995,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 171,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 956,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranpak presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Ranpak Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Ranpak has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ranpak Holdings Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

