53,617 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 519,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 343.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 281,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.