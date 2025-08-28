Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ACEL Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 357.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In related news, CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $43,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $52,141. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 285,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,675.50. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,674 shares of company stock worth $1,633,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $975.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

