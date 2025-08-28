Acco Brands Corporation $ACCO Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Acco Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acco Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acco Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acco Brands by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Acco Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Acco Brands Price Performance

ACCO opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Acco Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $357.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

Acco Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.81 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Acco Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acco Brands Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Acco Brands’s payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Acco Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Acco Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

