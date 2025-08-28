ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28,655.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,621 shares of company stock worth $9,461,633. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

