Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,692 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,173 shares of company stock worth $594,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

