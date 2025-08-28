Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $36,893,250.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

