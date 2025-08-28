AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of AGCO worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in AGCO by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AGCO by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

