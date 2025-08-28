Alexander Conrad Sells 13,210 Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $262.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $274.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.17.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $114,721,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 876.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Read Our Latest Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.