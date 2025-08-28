Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.11% of Alignment Healthcare worth $40,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,113.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $396,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 447,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,872. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

