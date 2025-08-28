ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 100,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

SDOG opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.