Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 791,283 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,050,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day moving average is $208.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

