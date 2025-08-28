Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

AMRC stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

