American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Ericsson $ERIC

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 869,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ericsson by 692.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.85. Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

