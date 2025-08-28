American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,368 shares of company stock worth $2,871,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $349.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.16. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

