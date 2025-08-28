American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stake in Shore Bancshares Inc $SHBI

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shore Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 10,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,680. This represents a 28.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $168,218 in the last ninety days. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 1.1%

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. Shore Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.81%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

