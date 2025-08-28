American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 423.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,991 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 82.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $9,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $861,727.44. This trade represents a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

