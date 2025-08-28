American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of DT Midstream worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $101.96 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

