Amphenol (NYSE:APH) CFO Sells $22,069,214.64 in Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

