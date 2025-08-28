Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

