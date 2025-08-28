Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,188.72 ($29.55) and traded as high as GBX 2,242 ($30.26). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,202.90 ($29.74), with a volume of 9,511,781 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,136.
In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 347 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,044 per share, with a total value of £7,092.68. Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 859 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,044 per share, with a total value of £17,557.96. Insiders bought a total of 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,325 in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.
Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.
