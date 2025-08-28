Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,812.21 ($24.46) and traded as high as GBX 2,167 ($29.25). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 2,138 ($28.86), with a volume of 1,751,320 shares traded.

ANTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,137.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,948.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

