Antonio Neri Sells 166,666 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.1%

HPE opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

