Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony Ressler Sells 112,522 Shares

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 112,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.08, for a total transaction of $20,037,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,620,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,620,488.80. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:ARES opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

