Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.43 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($1.07). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 77.71 ($1.05), with a volume of 707,805 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 90 to GBX 75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AML

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 2.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £738.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (14.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Equities analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.