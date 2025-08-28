BBVA Banco Frances S.A. $BBAR Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,332.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

BBVA Banco Frances Dividend Announcement

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBAR shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

