Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 254,150 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Stock Up 12.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

